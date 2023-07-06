Middlesbrough have completed the signing of PEC Zwolle centre-back Rav van den Berg on a four-year deal.

Van den Berg made his debut at PEC Zwolle as a 16-year-old and has made 32 appearances for the club that gained promotion to the Eredivisie last season.

PEC Zwolle wanted the defender to remain at the club, but the 18-year-old has decided on a move abroad. He will join Middlesbrough for an undisclosed fee on a deal until 2027.

Van den Berg follows in the footsteps of older brother Sepp, who is on the books at Liverpool.




Email, RSS Follow
admin (13334 Posts)

Follow @Footballoranje_ on Twitter