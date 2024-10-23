Antoni Milambo scored twice as Feyenoord defeated Benfica 3-1 in the Champions League on Wednesday evening.
Feyenoord have come into good form recently and they lined up with the same eleven in Lisbon that defeated Go Ahead Eagles 5-1. Vangelis Pavlidis, Fredrik Aursnes and Orkun Kökcü all lined up for Benfica.
The hosts went into the game as favourites due to their home record but Feyenoord were excellent in the first half. A swift counter led to Igor Paixao setting up Ayase Ueda to make it 1-0 after 12 minutes.
Fifteen minutes later, Ueda had the ball in the net again but this time VAR intervened and the goal was disallowed for a foul in the build-up. Before the break, it was 2-0 for Feyenoord as Antoni Milambo nutmegged his opponent before blasting the ball into the net.
Benfica had a goal disallowed in the first half stoppage time due to Kerem Aktürkoglu being in an offside position. Then early in the second half, Gernot Trauner had a goal disallowed for Feyenoord with the defender slotting in from an offside position.
Brian Priske made a defensive change and Feyenoord looked to sit on their lead. Timon Wellenreuther kept the hosts out but with 25 minutes left, he was beaten by Aktürkoglu and it was 1-2.
The hosts pushed but in stoppage time, Feyenoord sealed the win as Milambo slotted in from the edge of the box to cap an excellent night for the 19-year-old.
Feyenoord now have six points in the Champions League and confidence will be building that they can make it through to the next round.