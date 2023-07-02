According to Voetbal International, Burnley has had three bids turned down so far for Zian Flemming of Millwall.
After their promotion to the Premier League, Burnley are trying to strengthen their attack with the arrival of Flemming, who had an excellent campaign in the Championship last season.
According to Voetbal International, Burnley’s opening bid of €8 million was rejected and since they have returned with two more offers, which have also been swept aside. The latest is reportedly over €10 million.
Flemming, who moved to Millwall from Fortuna Sittard last summer, would like to make the step up to the Premier League and he is waiting for a resolution.
Flemming scored 15 goals and added three assists last season. He has a deal until 2026 with Millwall while Fortuna Sittard will get part of the fee due to a sell on clause.