Two goals from Yankuba Minteh earned Feyenoord a 2-0 win at Almere City.
Feyenoord were looking to bounce back from their European exit to AS Roma and Lutsharel Geertruida appeared to give them an early lead. However, Santagio Gimenez was deemed to be offside in the build-up.
Tmon Wellenreuther was busy in the Feyenoord goal as he had to make good saves to deny both Yoann Cathline and Álvaro Peña before the break.
Without ill head coach Arne Slot, Feyenoord struggled but in the 72nd minute, Yankuba Minteh fired an excellent strike into the top corner to make it 1-0.
Minteh then sealed the victory in stoppage time and Feyenoord can take a victory into an important week. They face Groningen in the KNVB Cup semi-finals before a league clash against PSV Eindhoven. Almere City remains 12th.