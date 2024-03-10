Yankuba Minteh is open to remaining at Feyenoord past this summer should Newcastle United look to loan him out again.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
The winger scored for the third straight game on Sunday as Feyenoord defeated Heracles Almelo 3-0 on Sunday.
Afterwards, Minteh discussed his future with Algameen Dagblad and stated he is open to extending his stay in Rotterdam. He is currently on loan from Newcastle United.
Minteh said, “If I have the chance to stay here, I do. Feyenoord is a fantastic club.”
Feyenoord are reportedly hoping to negotiate a new loan deal with Newcastle United this summer. It depends on what the English side have planned for the young forward.