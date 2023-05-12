FC Twente are still in the race for a top-four finish after they eased to a 4-0 win over NEC Nijmegen on Friday evening.
NEC headed to Enschede needing to win to keep up their hopes of a playoff spot and they got the first big chance. However, Lasse Schone put a shot wide.
Twente then took control and they put the pressure on under-fire goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen, who made a number of saves. Eventually, in the 38th minute, Vaclav Cerny broke the deadlock with a header.
After the break, Cerny turned provider with an excellent pass to set up Misidjan to make it 2-0. The game was then briefly stopped after beers were thrown onto the field.
After resuming, Misidjan made it 3-0 with an excellent curling strike from just outside the box which found the bottom corner. Substitute Ricky van Wolfswinkel then sealed the win from a free kick.
Twente stays fifth but only three points off AZ with two games remaining for the Tukkers. NEC are 10th.