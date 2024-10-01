PSV Eindhoven were held to a 1-1 draw by Sporting club de Portugal in their second Champions League group match on Tuesday.
After the loss against Juventus, PSV Eindhoven were keen to record a victory but they were without Joey Veerman. Ismail Saibari took his place in the eleven while Johan Bakayoko and Luuk de Jong returned to the starting line-up.
In the 15th minute, PSV had the lead as Jerdy Schouten won the ball high up before he rifled a strike into the bottom corner from outside the box.
PSV had the upper hand for the rest of the first half but Bakayoko put a decent chance wide as they were limited to one goal.
Early in the second half, PSV laid siege to the visitors but Saibari, Guus Til and especially Luuk de Jong all put good chances off target.
Peter Bosz brought in Noa Lang and the winger almost gifted Sporting the equaliser as his sloppy play led to Eduardo Quaresma racing in on goal but he slipped and the chance disappeared much to the hilarity of the home crowd.
After that let off, PSV created a number of chances and Bakayoko should have killed the game, but Sporting survived. To the surprise of nobody, the Portuguese side then got an equaliser late on as Daniel Braganca found the net with an excellent strike.
A missed opportunity for PSV, who sit on one point from two games.