Shunsuke Mito had an instant impact on his debut for Sparta Rotterdam as he set his new side on course to a 2-0 win over Fortuna Sittard in Limburg.
Mito has only been with Sparta for a few weeks after joining from Albirex Niigata but the 21-year-old was immediately in the starting eleven.
After half an hour, the winger raced onto a through ball from Joshua Kitolano and he made no mistake with his finish to put Sparta 1-0 up.
The opening goal had come against the run of play and the hosts had chances to equalise before the break but Nick Olij tipped a Arianit Ferati header onto the crossbar, while Kaj Sierhuis put a good chance wide.
Three minutes into the second half, substitute Metinho doubled the lead as he calmly finished an unselfish pass from Tobias Lauritsen.
The hosts had plenty of chances but they could not take them and even when they were awarded a penalty before the end, Mouhamed Belkheir shot the ball hard against the woodwork.
The win means Sparta is 6th while Fortuna Sittard is in 10th.