Hector Moreno has revealed that the injury he sustained during Mexico’s 2-1 defeat to Netherlands at the 2014 World Cup cost him a move to Barcelona.
In the run up to the 2014 World Cup, Moreno was in excellent form with Espanyol and a move to Barcelona was on the cards. The former PSV Eindhoven defender told TUDN, “I felt really good in every way. Thanks to my teammates I was able to really excel at Espanyol.
“I was talking to Barcelona, where I could sign a multi-year contract.”
However, during Mexico’s 2-1 defeat to Netherlands in the last 16 of the World Cup, Moreno fractured his leg making a last-ditch challenge on Arjen Robben.
The injury kept him out until the end of the year and cost him the move to Barcelona, “Without that serious injury, everything would probably have gone very differently. It was hard and difficult to accept. I really had to pause my life.”
Moreno stayed another season with Espanyol and then joined PSV Eindhoven. The 32-year-old now plays in Qatar with Al-Gharafa.