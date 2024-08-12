NAC Breda has confirmed the signing of Feyenoord talent Leo Sauer on a season-long loan deal.
The 18-year-old has been with Feyenoord since 2023 and has made 15 appearances for the club’s first team.
The Rotterdam side has decided that it is beneficial for the attacker to spend a season out on loan. NAC Breda have swooped to sign the winger.
Sauer featured for Slovakia at the European Championships and is considered to be one of the biggest talents in the Eredivisie.