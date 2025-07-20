Napoli has confirmed the signing of Dutch centre-back Sam Beukema from Bologna.

Last week, Napoli confirmed the signing of Noa Lang and they have now added another Dutchman to their squad with Beukema.

The former AZ Alkmaar defender has signed a five-year deal with Napoli agreeing to pay around €30 million to Bologna.

The 26-year-old started his career with Go Ahead Eagles and AZ Alkmaar before moving to Italy in 2023. After two years in Serie A, Beukema now joins the league champions.




