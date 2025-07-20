Napoli has confirmed the signing of Dutch centre-back Sam Beukema from Bologna.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
Last week, Napoli confirmed the signing of Noa Lang and they have now added another Dutchman to their squad with Beukema.
The former AZ Alkmaar defender has signed a five-year deal with Napoli agreeing to pay around €30 million to Bologna.
The 26-year-old started his career with Go Ahead Eagles and AZ Alkmaar before moving to Italy in 2023. After two years in Serie A, Beukema now joins the league champions.