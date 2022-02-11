Sydney FC has announced the signing of veteran Dutch winger Luciano Narsingh.
The 31-year-old has been without a club since leaving Feyenoord at the end of last season but he will now continue his career in Australia.
Narsingh has signed a short-term deal with Sydney FC, who are currently third in the league, until the end of the season.
On the club website, Narsingh said, “This is a great new challenge for me. I step out of my comfort zone and that will give me new energy. I want to prove that I can be a success in a new environment and a new football culture.”
Narsingh started his career with Heerenveen before having spells with FC Twente, PSV Eindhoven Swansea City, and Feyenoord. He has 16 caps for the Netherlands national team.