The Netherlands conceded a late equaliser as the first leg of their Nations League quarter-final finished 2-2.
Ronald Koeman decided to start with Justin Kluivert as the ten, Jeremie Frimpong on the wing and Jorrel Hato as left-back for the clash with Spain.
The European Champions were ahead early on as Yamine Lamal robbed Hato of the ball before a cross set up Nico Williams to turn and shoot past Bart Verbruggen.
The Netherlands response was great and they equalised before the half hour mark. After great work by Frimpong the ball was laid into the path of Cody Gakpo by Kluivert and the Liverpool winger smashed the ball into the bottom corner.
From that point the Netherlands dominated and Unai Simons denied Memphis, while Tijjani Reijnders hit the crossbar with an excellent strike.
Netherlands born Dean Huijsen made his Spain debut before the break and the centre- back was boo’d at every opportunity by the home crowd.
A minute into the second half, the home crowd was cheering as the excellent Frimpong set up Reijnders to fire Oranje 2-1 in front. Gakpo almost made it 3-1 quickly afterwards but his effort was well saved.
Spain improved as the half went on and with ten minutes left, Hato was shown a straight red card for a late challenge. Verbruggen denied Williams curling effort as Spain looked for a late equaliser.
The goal did come in the 92nd minute with Mikel Merino netting on the rebound after Verbruggen parried a Williams strike.
The second leg will be played in Spain on Sunday.