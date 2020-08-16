Football-Oranje’s Michael Statham and Mike Bell held a live stream on YouTube to preview the Netherlands’ fixtures against Poland and Italy. You can watch the video by clicking here or pressing play on the video below. Stay tuned for more live streams in future on Football-Oranje’s YouTube channel.




