The Netherlands missed out on a place in the Nations League semi-finals after a penalty shootout loss to Spain. The tie finished 5-5 on aggregate.
Ronald Koeman made one change from the side that drew 2-2 in Rotterdam with Ian Maatsen replacing the suspended Jorrel Hato at left-back.
Netherlands started brightly but in the seventh minutes, Jan Paul van Hecke was penalised for a foul in the box and Mikel Oyarzabal scored from the penalty spot.
It was almost 2-0 shortly afterward, but Bart Verbruggen made an excellent save to deny Nico Williams.
Netherlands had plenty of possession in the first half but they failed to trouble Unai Simon with shots from distance. Early in the second half, Kluivert did get in on goal but his shot was saved well by Simon.
In the 54th minute, Memphis went down in the box and won the Netherlands a penalty. He stepped up to make it 1-1. Minutes later, Jeremie Frimpong got a good chance but he fired over, while Simon denied Memphis.
Netherlands were getting on top but in the 67th minute, Spain broke through and Oyarzabal netted his second with a header on the rebound.
Koeman made a triple change with Xavi Simons, Donyell Malen and Noa Lang all coming on. In the 79th minute, Simons played an excellent through ball for Maatsen to hammer in an equaliser.
In the 87th minute, Tijjani Reijnders was played in on goal as Netherlands looked for a winner but the midfielder’s effort was too close to Simon who saved.
The game went to extra time and it was open before Lamine Yamal made it 3-2 with an excellent strike past Verbruggen.
Early in the second half of extra time, Simons went down under the challenge of Simon and Netherlands got another penalty. Simons scored it to make it 3-3.
Netherlands almost won it before the end but Kenneth Taylor’s effort was kept out by Simon and the game went to penalties. The penalties were all perfect until Lang and Yamal both missed theirs. Malen then had his spot kick saved and Spain went on to win.
The loss means Netherlands go out but they now know who will be in their World Cup qualifying group. Finland, Poland, Malta and Lithuania are the opponents rather than Turkey, Georgia and Bulgaria.