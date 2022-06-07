Netherlands are looking to build on their impressive 4-1 win over Belgium on Friday when they travel to Cardiff for a clash against Wales on Wednesday evening. The kick-off is at 19.45.
Netherlands got off to the perfect start to their Nations League campaign on Friday as they swept Belgium aside 4-1 in Brussels. Steven Bergwijn opened the scoring before a goal from Denzel Dumfries and a Memphis Depay double sealed a comfortable win.
Louis van Gaal’s side now travels to Cardiff looking to make it two wins from two in the group when they take on Wales.
It will be a party atmosphere in Cardiff as Wales celebrate qualifying for the World Cup after their 1-0 win over Ukraine at the weekend. Last week, they lost their opening Nations League tie 2-1 against Poland.
Team News
Virgil van Dijk has been allowed to go on holiday and he will not take part in the next three games. Stefan de Vrij is likely to start in his place.
Tim Krul pulled out of the squad, while Vincent Janssen is not yet in contention after celebrating his wedding at the weekend.
Jerdy Schouten, Jordan Teze and Kjell Scherpen are those that could make their debuts.
Possible Netherlands line-up: Flekken, Hateboer, Malacia, De Ligt, De Vrij, Ake, De Jong, Koopmeiners, Berghuis, Memphis, Gakpo
Wales head coach Rob Page hinted during his press conference that a number of their experienced players will not play against the Netherlands. That means Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey may not be in the starting line-up.
Possible Wales line-up: Ward; Gunter, Mepham, Davies; Roberts, Williams, Morrell, Norrington-Davies; Wilson, James, Johnson
Odds
Wales 13/2 Draw 16/5 Netherlands 11/25
Head to Head
Netherlands and Wales have met eight times with Oranje winning all eight games.
The last meeting was back in 2015 with Netherlands winning 3-2 in Cardiff thanks to an Arjen Robben double.
Momentum to continue for Netherlands?
These games are perfect for Van Gaal to experiment for the upcoming World Cup. Belgium was swept aside and Netherlands needs to continue that positive momentum.
Wales may decide to rest a number of players but they have young talents that will be eager to impress in front of what is set to be a great atmosphere. Netherlands will also make changes and the likes of Cody Gakpo, Mark Flekken and Tyrell Malacia will be looking to impress.
Netherlands go into the game as favourites and a win will set Oranje up nicely for their upcoming home games against Poland and Wales.