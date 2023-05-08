NEC Nijmegen has caused a surprise with the signing of young winger Sontje Hansen from Ajax on a free.
Hansen had an expiring deal in Amsterdam and Ajax could not convince the 20-year-old forward to remain at the club.
A number of clubs have been circling but Voetbal International is reporting that Hansen will join NEC Nijmegen on a four-year deal.
Hansen had been highly regarded in the Ajax academy but he has only made two first team appearances. He will now get the chance to showcase his talent in the Eredivisie with NEC next season.