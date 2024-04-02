Days after ending PSV Eindhoven’s unbeaten start to the season, NEC Nijmegen drew 1-1 at Fortuna Sittard.
NEC won 3-1 against PSV Eindhoven on Saturday and were hoping to take another three points in Limburg.
However, it was Fortuna who had the upper hand in the first half and Jasper Cillessen had to be in fine form to keep it at 0-0.
NEC were second best but they had the lead through Rober Gonzalez in the 59th minute. Fortuna striker Kaj Sierhuis ensured the home side earned a deserved point by equalising in the 75th minute.
NEC remains in sixth while Fortuna is 10th.