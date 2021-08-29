NEC Nijmegen made it two wins in two as they defeated 10-man Heracles Almelo 1-0 on Sunday.
Heracles Almelo began the game on top and they had the first big chance of the game but Rai Vloet hit the post.
In the 41st minute, Heracles were reduced to ten-men after a moment of madness from Sinan Bakis. The striker reacted badly after Iván Márquez knocked the ball out of his hands. After an altercation, Bakis was shown his second yellow card.
With the extra man, NEC took the lead in the 50th minute as Ali Akman headed a cross by Souffian El Karouani into the net. It was his second goal in two games.
That proved to be the only goal of the game with Jordy Bruijn missing a penalty for NEC in the 77th minute. The forward’s effort hit the woodwork after he was held in the box.
NEC moves onto six points and they are now seventh, while Heracles are 16th and winless.