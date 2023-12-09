NEC Nijmegen made it two wins in four days with a 3-1 victory over PEC Zwolle.
NEC sealed their win over AZ Alkmaar in midweek and they made a good start at PEC Zwolle. Bram Nuytinck had a header ruled out for offside while Dirk Proper put a shot just wide.
PEC Zwolle grew into the game and Odysseus Velanas saw an effort cannon off the underside of the crossbar.
NEC eventually took the lead in the 43rd minute with Elayis Tavsan finding the net after a Sontje Hansen effort deflected into his path.
Within a minute of the second half, Bart van Rooij doubled the lead for NEC with a fine solo run and finish.
PEC Zwolle pulled one back through Younes Namli but in stoppage time, substitute Youri Baas finished inside the box to seal the three points for NEC.
PEC Zwolle are tenth after the loss with NEC one spot above them.