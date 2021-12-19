NEC Nijmegen came away from Go Ahead Eagles with a 2-0 victory.
From the start, NEC were the stronger side in Deventer with Elayis Tavzan and Jordy Bruijn both going close early on.
The opening goal finally came in the 27th minute when Tavan got the ball from a corner and hammered a shot past Warner Hahn. Before the break, it was 2-0 when Cas Odenthal was held in the box and Bruijn scored from the penalty spot.
In the second half, Go Ahead Eagles came into the game more but Giannis Botos shot the ball over, while Inigo Córdoba also came close with a cross that nearly ended in the net.
NEC took the victory and they are 10th in the table, while Go Ahead Eagles are 11th.