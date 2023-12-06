NEC Nijmegen held on to their 2-1 lead over AZ Alkmaar as the final few minutes of the abandoned fixture were played on Wednesday afternoon.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
On the 29th of October, the game was abandoned in the final minute of normal time after Bas Dost collapsed on the pitch. It has since been discovered that the striker has an inflamed heart muscle.
The final five minutes of the game were finished on Wednesday with Mexx Meerdink and Tiago Dantes coming in for the injured Denso Kasius and Riechedly Bazoer. For NEC, D’Leanu Arts (injured), Lasse Schöne (ill) and Dost were replaced by Bram Nuytinck, Philippe Sandler and Kodai Sano.
AZ came close to equalising through Meerdink but NEC held on to take the win and they are now in 12th spot. AZ is third.