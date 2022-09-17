Jasper Cillessen was in fine form on Friday evening as NEC Nijmegen came away from Utrecht with a 0-0 draw.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
NEC has struggled for goals so far this season but at the back they have Jasper Cillessen, who was once again in fine form on Friday.
The Netherlands international stopped anything that came his way in Utrecht and NEC managed to keep the hosts frustrated. At the other end, Magnus Mattsson got chances for NEC, but the forward could not find a way past Vasilis Barkas.
Utrecht are seventh after the point, while NEC are two spaces behind in ninth.