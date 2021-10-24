NEC Nijmegen came away from FC Twente with a 2-1 victory on Sunday.
NEC have had a dramatic week with their derby loss to Vitesse last week marred by fan riots, while a part of the stadium collapsed. They were looking for a better day away from home against Twente, who drew 1-1 with Willem II in a heated affair last week.
Twente had a lot of the ball in the first half but they failed to create a single shot on target, while NEC were happy to play on the counter.
In the 50th minute, NEC took the lead with Elayis Tavzan scoring on the rebound after Jonathan Okita’s strike was parried into his path by Lars Unnerstall. Twente almost equalised immediately but Mattijs Branderhorst saved Virgil Misidjan’s shot and Robin Propper’s header.
Twente did equalise in the 58th minute when Ricky van Wolfswinkel set Misidjan in on goal and the winger made no mistake with his finish.
Twente then dominated and created a number of chances to take the lead but Branderhorst had an excellent game in the NEC goal. His saves were invaluable as NEC then took the lead through Javier Vet, who capitalised on an error from Propper to score.
That proved to be the winning goal and NEC now moves 8th in the table and one place behind Twente.