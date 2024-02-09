A double from David Min sealed RKC Waalwijk a 2-0 victory over NEC Nijmegen on Friday evening.
NEC went into the game unbeaten in ten matches and they just qualified for the KNVB Cup semi-finals. They were the favourites against an out-of-form RKC Waalwijk.
However, RKC Waalwijk didn’t read the script and Min netted the opener from an Aaron Meijer free-kick after seven minutes.
RKC was then awarded a penalty shortly afterward and Jasper Cillessen saved Dario Van Den Buijs’ effort. However, Cillessen went too early and it was retaken, this time by Min, who scored to make it 2-0.
NEC barely threatened for the rest of the match and RKC Waalwijk were comfortable as they held on for the three points.
RKC remains in 16th spot despite the win while NEC is in 7th.