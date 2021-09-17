NEC Nijmegen’s impressive start to the season continued on Friday as they took a 1-1 draw away from Sparta Rotterdam.
Sparta got their first victory of the season last weekend and they were looking to make it two in a row against NEC Nijmegen. However, it was NEC who took the lead in the 28th minute as Jonathan Okita finished off a fine move.
Just before the break, the hosts found the equaliser with Sven Mijnans netting on the rebound after a shot from Mohammed Osman was denied.
Emmanuel Emegha came off the bench for Sparta at the break as they went looking for the winner in the second half. However, there were no further goals despite chances for Lennart Thy and Ali Akman.
The point moves NEC to third in the table, while Sparta are 11th.