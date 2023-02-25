NEC Nijmegen eased to a 3-0 victory over Volendam on Saturday evening to go ninth in the table.
NEC had the better of the first half with their biggest chance following to Dirk Proper, but the midfielder’s strike was taken off the line. At the other end, Jasper Cillessen denied Francesco Antonucci just before half-time.
After an hour, the hosts had the lead with a corner headed into the path of Ivan Marquez and he slotted the ball in from close range. Landry Dimata then raced onto a through ball from Oussama Tannane to make it 2-0 shortly afterwards.
A vicious strike from Gaetano Oristanio just went wide as Volendam looked for a way back into the game but in stoppage time, NEC added a third through Pedro Marques.
NEC are now unbeaten for 11 home matches in a row and they go ninth, while Volendam stays in 14th spot.