Willem II’s poor form continued on Wednesday as they slipped to a 1-0 loss against NEC Nijmegen in Tilburg.
The game got off to a slow start with neither side taking control but in the 38th minute, NEC had the lead. Magnus Mattsson slotted past Timon Wellenreuther after a cross from Jordy Bruijn.
Willem II pushed forward for an equaliser in the second half but Matthijs Branderhorst kept the home side out. Just before the end, Elayis Tavsan broke through and was brought down by Willem II defender Ulrik Jenssen, who was shown a red card.
The victory means NEC ends the year in 9th while Willem II are now 14th and only five points above Fortuna Sittard in 16th.