Bas Dost has signed for NEC Nijmegen on a one-year deal.
Dost was available on a free transfer after leaving FC Utrecht last summer and he has decided to remain in the Eredivisie.
The 34-year-old has signed a one-year contract with NEC Nijmegen and will compete with Koki Ogawa to be the starting striker.
Dost scored nine times in 22 games for Utrecht last season and previously he played for Club Brugge, Eintracht Frankfurt, Sporting CP, Wolfsburg, Heerenveen, Emmen and Heracles.