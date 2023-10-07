Heerenveen’s wait for a win continued on Saturday as they were held to a 1-1 draw by NEC Nijmegen.
Heerenveen’s last victory came on the 20th of August but they did take an early lead against NEC Nijmegen. In the sixth minute, Patrik Walemark slotted in after Sahraoui’s shot was parried.
Heerenveen then had chances to extend their lead but Robin Roefs kept the score at 1-0 and just before the break, NEC equalised. Sontje Hansen had his shot kept out by Andries Noppert but Bas Dost scored the rebound.
In the second half, Heerenveen had the better chances through Sahraoui but they could not find the winner. For NEC, Hansen squandered two opportunities and a draw was the end result.
Heerenveen are now in 12th while NEC are two places above them.