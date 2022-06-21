NEC Nijmegen has announced the signing of Oussama Tannane on a free transfer.
The 28-year-old was with Turkish side Goztepe but has left on a free transfer, leaving him free to return to the Netherlands with NEC Nijmegen. Tannane has signed a two-year deal.
The midfielder was with NEC’s rivals Vitesse Arnhem between 2019 and January of this year but fell out of favour at the club. He made 61 appearances for Vitesse, scoring 15 times and adding 17 assists.
He had previously played for Heerenveen, Heracles Almelo and Utrecht in the Eredivisie, while also had a time in France with Saint Etienne.
NEC have also confirmed the signing of Portuguese striker Pedro Marques, who previously played for FC Dordrecht and FC Den Bosch. He signs on a free transfer on a three-year deal.