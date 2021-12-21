The agent of Ajax winger David Neres has rubbished rumours that his client has to leave Amsterdam in January.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Ajax are hoping to sign Tottenham Hotspur winger Steven Bergwijn in January and it is expected that David Neres will be leaving the club.
However, speaking to Ajax Showtime, agent Revien Kanhai of Forza Sports Group, has rubbished reports that Neres has been told he has to depart.
Kanhai said, “Those rumors are not true. Ajax prefers to finish the season with Neres, unless there is an offer that is satisfactory for both parties. The club prefers to enter into the decisive months of the season with Neres. Ajax knows from its own experience that he can then be decisive for the club.”
Neres has a contract with Ajax until 2023 but he has been used mainly as a substitute this season.