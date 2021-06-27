Football-Oranje’s Michael Statham and Mike Bell, and special guest Tomas (@CzechFooty), analyse Euro 2020 last sixteen tie Netherlands 0-2 Czech Republic. Watch along and comment your thoughts on YouTube!
To watch our match reaction click here, or press play on the video below:
A disappointed end to the euros after a good first round. I wonder if the KNVB will now replace De Boer.
De Boer didn’t cause the Malen miss or the red card. Depay played awful. Everyone always blame the coach sorry but this is on the players. Malen’s goof cost them period. Enough said.
How about using 532? Selecting Promes and Berghuis and substituted them on? Back passing to the goalie then long ball forward all match? Doing nothing about Depay and Wijnaldum’s sloppy performances?
Goodbye, de Boer.
De boer out of his depth. If Koeman still in charge, would have even gone all the way
Did De Boer cause MAlen to miss or the stupid red card DE Ligt commited? Frank may not be the best coach but this game was lost because of poor decisions at critical moments made by players. Been watching since 1974 and this time it was the players not the coach. Sick of your anti De Boer crap. Malen De Ligt and Depay let this team down. Fact.
Another Disaster for holland, main problem is KNVB
This is the 3rd time De Ligt has cost us a key game. 2018 World Cup qualification. Final against Portugal in the UEFA Nations League. And now today. I think Van Basten was right about him. He should not have blatantly handled the ball the way he did. In this age of VAR replays, impossible to get away with that.
Malen missing that one on one chance also killed the game. These guys were not sharp at all the entire game. Depay was horrible in this game. Czechs were happy to concede all those corners. They were confidently clearing them with their tall players.
De Boer needs to be fired ASAP with zero hesitation whatsoever. This team needs a fresh start to at least qualify for the 2022 World Cup. Find anyone other than Danny Blind.
agree with every single comment except “Depay was horrible in this game”
Depay was horrible since 2014, he didn’t improve personality, style, ambition, nothing… nothing like Robben
Malen and Memphis are typical Dutch players of this generation, one lacks confidence ’cause he knows he is not a top player, the other over-confident ’cause he doesnt know he is not a top player. It seems Frenkie is the only reliable one to depend on, plus the Mathijs when not hotheated.
De Boer needs to go. No creativity. Blind, de Roon,and van Aanholt were all useless and should not play again for Orange. Promes, too.
I have had a lifetime of disappointment following the Oranje. I expected nothing to change under de Boer. Just hoped we could get to quarter or semi finals. What’s next…..failure to qualify for Qatar?
They will sack De Boee and replace him with another guy with no experience or a good record and ruin another good tournament. In 2016 and 2018 it was Blind that ruined it now it’s De Boer.
Not the red card which changed the game. Big teams don’t get overpowered because of a single red card.
Malen substitution for Promes did change the game 🙁
I couldn’t believe de Boer did that, such a bad decision.
He should leave for the sake of Dutch’s World Cup future.
Fire de B Boeing n screw u Koeman sell out
De Ligt was dumb but that play could be a foul before from stupid Schick. I mean, playing against 11 + UEFA for potential penalty check and then seeing Oranje do not have the spirit to overcome that adversity.
We are home deservedly I don´t think this game was a proof of what Oranje can do in reality. A short process with De Boer, no van Dijk and well also Malen should have been more clinical.
I think we did not have plan B nor C, many young lads in the team. I see a bright future for Oranje, we need more from Malen, Memphis, De Ligt, Gini and De Jong in the future. I will continue with De Boer unless there is a bad result in the WC Qualification and if he slips he should be axed but I think he is a good coach and the system was OK, but suddenly you do not have the best defender in the team and then, De Ligt´s red card was a disgrace and the team fell apart nasty after that. I believe this is a team we can dream for Qatar:
Cillessen;
De Vrij, De Ligt, Van Dijk;
Dumfries – Gravenberch-De Jong – Wijndal;
Wijnaldum;
Malen or Wout and Memphis.
Holland was playing Ok until the red card. Then a lot of confussion entered the team and we completely lost it. A complete stupid loss but hopefully the lads will have learnt from it and become stronger because I do believe there is a strong future and 11 to 11 we would have beaten those messy Czechs. By the way, the play so ugly.
“Holland was playing Ok until the red card” – just ok, no better, how they should play against France, Germany, Brazil, England but not Czechs (don’t get me wrong Czechs are good but not among the top teams in the World)
De Ligt and De Jong were born to be a superstars but nothing is happening. They have stopped getting better
Here are my thoughts about key observations that cost the Oranje the game
1- De Ligt panicked. Ask yourself why? Answer: he does not believe this team can level the score
2- FDB is not fit to coach a peewee league. The guy can’t make adjustments to save his life. They dominated for 15 minutes but the Czech adjusted nicely while Frank watched with his uncomprehending eyes. His response to the red card was to bring of all people Promes! I was screaming at the tele. Then he just started plugging players in
3- Malen needs to finish, in general need to finish
4- Depay needs to stop being cute and clever and quit the selfish childish games. He was robbed times and again
5- sorry but not bringing Cillessen still is a hard pill to swallow
6- passing to no one times and again, a clear sign that they are not clicking, anticipating runs and flat out on the same page
7- De roon is a wasted position but he is not the only one: Promes, PVA
In short, new coach, retirement for some players, invest in youth and focus on the WC for the love of God
A disappointed end was matter of time.
De Boer was a mistake since… 2000.
Dutch are the best team in the World, they just need to stop smoking weed
There are so key moments that lost us the game anyway we got deceived by 3 home games looked like a friendlies in your hometown suddenly we took a hit from the reality
De ligt Childish error he could have dealt better without touching the ball with that way
shick also give him a hit that made him totally lost his balance
Donyell malen ball could have ended the game that was too easy for a striker to score i dont know what he was thinking
FDB couldnt deal with the red card well he totally panicked and panicked the team with him with a random substitutions
we should know that we are a big nation lets imagine that germany or any top team got a red card against czech they wont lose because they are better anyways but the team lack confidence and lost their minds after the red card
sadly the road to semis was easy but we ruined it lets get back to reality and hope for a better tournament next summer with full squad and a better coach
FDB not the man for this job, great player though he was. Take off Malen for Promes?? Depay shows flashes of skill but too often off the pace. F de Jong is such a good player but not consistent enough. Dumfries has been outstanding but too many players in orange just not up to the standard. All those early corners and nothing to show for it, an average Dutch side knocked out by a Czech side they should still have beaten.
The whole team lost the confidence after the red card. Should not be like this if it is a strong team.
Replacement of Malen with Promes showed that FDB wastes the talents on the bench.
Just became a Netherlands fan with this team this tourney so don’t know as much as your fans do from here here in Canada.
What shocked me today vs the Czech side was how poor the passes into the attack unlike their last game where it looked crisp, exciting and successful. The GK in the first half slowing the game down by showing visibly he didn’t know where to go was shocking! What GK does that at any level!!!!??? Set the tone.
After the sending off which destroyed an already suspect team on the day, it got much worse. Malen coming off was crazy as was the manager’s flimsy explanation! That was the like a boxer’s corner tossing in the towel in the middle of the round.
Changes had to be made to get the team organized and motivated and didn’t happen. That’s on de Boer!
There are two schools of thought from independent non-Netherlands commentators in Canada:
1. a foul should have been called negating the hand ball and given the situation it should have been called; and,
2. no foul and the hand ball deserved a red.
I’m totally satisfied with everyone in orange except for malen who wanted to dribble the keeper and score a star goal.
Also deligt should have handled the ball a little bit or obstruct Schick and get a yellow instead of handling the ball blatantly. I was like wow!