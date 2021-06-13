Football-Oranje’s Michael Statham and special guest Adam analyse Euro 2020 Group C game Netherlands 3-2 Ukraine. Watch along and comment your thoughts on YouTube!

To watch our post-match reaction, click here, or press play on the video below:




Email, RSS Follow
Michael Statham (580 Posts)

Writer/interviewer/YouTuber for Football-Oranje. Massive Dutch football fan from the UK. Follow me @EredivisieMike & subscribe to Football-Oranje on YouTube.