The KNVB has announced that Dwight Lodeweges has joined Ronald Koeman’s coaching staff for the European Championships.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
The KNVB have been forced to make a change to their coaching staff because assistant Sipke Hulshoff is departing to join Arne Slot at Liverpool.
The KNVB have announced that experienced coach Dwight Lodeweges has returned to the position. He was assistant to Koeman during his first spell in charge and stayed on in the role with Frank de Boer.
Lodeweges joins Erwin Koeman and Michael Reiziger as assistant coaches at the tournament.