The KNVB have confirmed that the Netherlands will face Scotland and Georgia in two friendlies before Euro 2020.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
From the 29th of May to the 4th of June, the Netherlands have a training camp in Portugal. On the 2nd of June, Netherlands will take on Scotland in the Algarve.
Netherlands last faced Scotland back in 2017 with a sole Memphis Depay goal sealing a 1-0 victory in Aberdeen.
Four days later, Netherlands will then host Georgia in Enschede for their final game before Euro 2020 gets underway. It is the first time Netherlands will have ever faced Georgia, who are currently 89th in the World rankings.