The Netherlands drew 2-2 against Germany on Tuesday evening.
After the victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina, Ronald Koeman made one change with Brian Brobbey coming in for Joshua Zirkzee.
The Netherlands got off to the perfect start as Tijjani Reijnders made it 1-0 after less than two minutes. A long ball was chested by Brobbey down to Ryan Gravenberch and he played in Reijnders to net.
It should have been 2-0 but Denzel Dumfries headed a good chance wide before Xavi Simons was denied by Marc-Andre Ter Stegen. The Simons chance was created by an outstanding through ball by Ryan Gravenberch.
Germany barely threatened in the first half hour but by half time they had turned the game around. After a loss of possession by Matthijs de Ligt, Denis Undev made it 1-1 before Joshua Kimmich put the visitors in front.
The Netherlands lost Nathan Ake to an injury and De Ligt was also substituted with Jurrien Timber coming in and Jan Paul van Hecke making his debut.
Koeman’s side started the second half strongly and the equaliser came quickly with Brobbey doing well before setting up Denzel Dumfries for a tap-in.
The Netherlands then failed to find a winner and the best chances fell to Germany but the match ended 2-2.
The Netherlands now have four points from their opening two games in the Nations League.