The Netherlands have topped their World Cup group after a 3-1 win over Tunisia.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
Ronald Koeman made one change for the final group game with Nathan Ake coming in at left-back to replace Micky van de Ven.
After two minutes, the Netherlands were ahead with a Denzel Dumfries cross smashed into his own net by Tunisia defender Skhiri. It was 2-0 in the 7th minute as Virgil van Dijk headed a free kick into the path of Brian Brobbey, who lashed the ball in.
Netherlands dominated the possession for the rest of the first half without adding any further goals.
Early in the second half, Dumfries had a shot blocked before Tunisia pulled one back as Mastouri headed in a corner kick. It was poor defending from Oranje, who once again fail to keep a clean sheet.
Netherlands quickly restored their two goal lead with Jan Paul van Hecke’s header from a corner flicked into his own net by Ben Slimane. Tijjani Reijnders then came close to making it 4-1 with a strike that came back off the underside of the crossbar.
Koeman rang the changes with Teun Koopmeiners, Crysencio Summerville, Justin Kluivert and Memphis all coming on. With the game won, the Netherlands played at a slower pace towards the end and no further goals were scored.
Netherlands top the group and it sets up a last 32 tie against Morocco in Mexico. The game will be played at 2am on Tuesday morning UK time.