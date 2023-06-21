Netherlands got their U21 European Championship campaign underway with a 0-0 draw against Belgium.
Erwin van de Looi’s side got off to a good start and they hit the post early on through Kenneth Taylor.
Netherlands got more good chances but both Brian Brobbey and Crysencio Summerville had efforts cleared off the line.
Belgium grew into the game and just before the break, Lois Openda got through on goal but Bart Verbruggen stood tall and kept his effort out.
After the break, Belgium took control and Verbruggen had to make a number of saves to keep the score at 0-0. Van de Looi tried to change the tide with Wouter Burger, Sven Mijnans and Ian Maatsen coming on but those changes did not work.
Mijnans did get one chance but Belgium were by far the superior side in the second half and the Netherlands were lucky to escape without a defeat.
The draw means the Netherlands will now need to hope for a more positive result when they face Portugal on Saturday. Georgia beat Portugal 2-0 in the group’s other game.