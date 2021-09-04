Netherlands have their first win in Louis van Gaal’s third term in charge of the national team. Oranje swept aside Montenegro 4-0 in Eindhoven to keep their World Cup qualification hopes on track.
After the draw against Norway, Louis van Gaal made only two changes with Tyrell Malacia handed his debut in place of the suspended Daley Blind, while Matthijs de Ligt came in for Virgil van Dijk, who was given a rest.
Netherlands started sloppily but eventually, the chances started to come with Davy Klaassen heading against the crossbar. while Memphis Depay and Cody Gakpo both went close.
In the 38th minute, Netherlands had the lead with Memphis pulled in the box and the Barcelona forward netted the resulting penalty himself to make it 1-0.
Before the break, it could have been 2-0 but Memphis curled the ball just off target while Stefan de Vrij put a volley wide.
Montenegro barely threatened but early in the second half, Wijnaldum gifted them a chance. However, Justin Bijlow made a big save to deny Milutin Osmajic. Malacia then nearly gifted Montenegro a goal from a terrible backpass, but Stefan Mugosa could not convert.
Netherlands were looking shaky but in the 62nd minute, Memphis netted his second goal of the game to ease any nerves for the hosts. Eight minutes later, Steven Berghuis picked out Wijnaldum with an excellent cross and the midfielder made it 3-0.
Gakpo then made it 4-0 with an excellent curled strike from the edge of the box. It was the PSV Eindhoven winger’s first international goal and one to remember.
That proved to be the final goal of the game and Netherlands comfortably saw out the rest of the time, with Guus Til earning his second cap from the bench with five minutes left.
Netherlands remains second in the World Cup qualifying group, and one point behind Turkey. On Tuesday, Netherlands host Turkey in a crucial clash.