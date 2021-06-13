Netherlands have begun Euro 2020 with a tense 3-2 victory over Ukraine. Netherlands let a two-goal lead slip but still got the victory thanks to Denzel Dumfries.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
For the first time since 2014, Netherlands took to the field in a major tournament clash. Frank de Boer decided to stick with the controversial 5-3-2 as Patrick van Aanholt came in at left back. Wout Weghorst partnered Memphis Depay, and Marten de Roon kept his place in the line-up.
Netherlands got off to a bright start and they looked for a way through an organised Ukraine defence. Chances fell to Memphis Depay, Wout Weghorst, Denzel Dumfries, and Georginio Wijnaldum but goalkeeper Heorhiy Bushchan was in good form.
The goal would not come before the break despite the dominance with Buschan denying Wijnaldum with an excellent save while Denzel Dumfries also put a header from close range wide with the goal gaping.
Ukraine caused some issues on the counter but Maarten Stekelenburg was equal to a Andriy Yarmolenko strike.
In the 52nd minute, Wijnaldum broke the deadlock with a controlled finish after Bushschan spilled a shot into his path. Six minutes later, Weghorst made it 2-0 from close range after the ball fell to his feet.
Netherlands seemed to be cruising to victory but in the 75th minute, Yarmalenko was given too much time to curl an excellent strike past Stekelenburg to make it 2-1. Ukraine then equalised four minutes later as a free-kick was headed in by striker Roman Yarmechuk.
The equaliser sent a shock around the 16,000 home crowd but in the 85th minute, Dumfries rose to head in his first international goal to make it 3-2 for Netherlands.
That proved to be the winning goal for Netherlands, who held on through five minutes of added time.
Netherlands begin Euro 2020 with a victory and now face Austria on Thursday. Austria defeated North Macedonia 3-2 in the group’s other game.
Wijnaldum scored at stoppage time of the last game of World Cup 2014. 7 years later, he scored again and started the victory. Oranje Come Back!
Weghorst scored again! Happy for our Dutch squad. What we say here on this website does make a difference. Coaches, players… surf as well. I was not able to watch the match but congratulations Oranje!
Overall a much improved performance compared to the display we saw against Georgia. Dumfries a real threat throughout and the midfield was solid (even De Roon).
The 2 subs Ake and Wijndal both failed to close down on the first Ukraine goal (great finish though). Set piece defending is sorely missing Van Dijk, that could be a recurring problem.
Memphis was subpar in the 2nd half, constantly trying to make plays on his own and getting dispossessed (with the lead).
Overall pleased with the performance though. Hopefully they can shore up the set pieces and concentration lapses for the Austria match.