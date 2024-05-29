Ronald Koeman has confirmed the Netherlands squad for the upcoming European Championships.
Koeman named a 30-man provisional squad which had to be whittled down to 26 names on Wednesday. Marten de Roon was the first to drop out through injury.
On Wednesday, Sparta Rotterdam goalkeeper Nick Olij, Borussia Dortmund full-back Ian Maatsen and Feyenoord midfielder Quinten Timber were named as the three dropouts. Timber had been training separately due to injury.
The squad will come together in the coming days as they prepare for the friendly against Canada on the 6th of June. Four days later, they face Canada before the Euros begins on the 16th against Poland.
The full squad is as follows
Goalkeepers: Bart Verbruggen, Mark Flekken, Justin Bijlow
Defenders: Virgil van Dijk, Nathan Ake, Daley Blind, Micky van de Ven, Denzel Dumfries, Jeremie Frimpong, Stefan de Vrij, Lutsharel Geertruida, Matthijs de Ligt
Midfielders: Ryan Gravenberch, Frenkie de Jong, Tijjani Reijnders, Joey Veerman, Jerdy Schouten, Georginio Wijnaldum, Xavi Simons, Teun Koopmeiners
Attackers: Memphis Depay, Brian Brobbey, Wout Weghorst, Steven Bergwijn, Donyell Malen, Cody Gakpo
The presence of Maatsen is very important he is the only substitute for Blind. Ake and van de Ven play in the axis not as left full back. Maatsen is more important than Bergwijn or Wijnaldum. He is in good form and will play the final of the Champions League. What do we need more? Bad decision.
yes i know right. I think Brobbey should be the one to sacrifice instead of maatsen. Imagine maatsen on the left and frimpong on the right…..it would be an explosive
Wishing Ronald Koeman and his men in Orange success.