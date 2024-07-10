Netherlands chances of lifting the European Championship trophy has been ended by England. Ollie Watkins 90th minute winner put England through to the final with a 2-1 win.
Ronald Koeman decided to make one change to the side that saw off Turkey on Saturday with Donyell Malen coming in for Steven Bergwijn.
The Netherlands got off to the perfect start with Xavi Simons robbing Declan Rice before hammering an excellent strike into the top corner after only seven minutes.
England then got a controversial penalty when Harry Kane kicked Denzel Dumfries in the box. The English striker’s shot went over the bar but the referee was told to look at the tackle and for some reason gave a penalty. Kane scored it to make it 1-1.
Dumfries then had to clear a Phil Foden effort off the line before the right back had a header come back off the bar at the other end. England were then in full control and Foden hit the post with a curling strike.
Before the end of the half, Koeman lost Memphis Depay to injury and Joey Veerman came on to try and help the Netherlands in the midfield.
Wout Weghorst came on at the break and the Netherlands looked more composed in midfield for the second period. However, England still kept the ball and looked the more dangerous side.
From set pieces, Virgil van Dijk caused danger but the game seemed to be heading for extra-time as England also failed to trouble Bart Verbruggen. However, in the 90th minute, Ollie Watkins turned Stefan de Vrij and fired the ball into the bottom corner to win it for England.
Netherlands had too little time to respond and they miss out on a place against Spain in the final.