Netherlands struggled to find the net in the first-half but eventually defeated Gibraltar 7-0 on Tuesday evening.

Frank de Boer said in his press conference on Monday that at least five goals were needed against Gibraltar with the head coach naming the same eleven that defeated Latvia on Saturday.

A day later, De Boer cut a frustrated figure at half-time as he saw his side completely dominate but go in at the break only leading 1-0. Steven Berghuis broke the deadlock just before the break with a curled effort in the box.

At the break, De Boer decided to swap Denzel Dumfries for Ryan Gravenberch at the break, and early in the second-half, Daley Blind was forced off with a serious looking injury. Donyell Malen came on for the centre-back as Netherlands went for all out attack.

It worked with Luuk de Jong making it 2-0 in the 55th minute, before Memphis Depay added a third with a free-kick that found the net with some luck. Georginio Wijnaldum made it 4-0 before Malen made it four goals in the space of nine minutes.

Donny van de Beek came off the bench to net the sixth in the 85th minute after a Owen Wijndal cross landed at his feet. Wijndal then played a big role in Netherlands seventh which was netted by Memphis.

Due to the injury to Blind, seven minutes of added time was played but no further goals were scored.

The victory moves Netherlands onto six points and one behind group leaders Turkey, who could only draw 3-3 at home to Latvia, despite having a 3-1 lead.




