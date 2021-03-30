Netherlands struggled to find the net in the first-half but eventually defeated Gibraltar 7-0 on Tuesday evening.
Frank de Boer said in his press conference on Monday that at least five goals were needed against Gibraltar with the head coach naming the same eleven that defeated Latvia on Saturday.
A day later, De Boer cut a frustrated figure at half-time as he saw his side completely dominate but go in at the break only leading 1-0. Steven Berghuis broke the deadlock just before the break with a curled effort in the box.
At the break, De Boer decided to swap Denzel Dumfries for Ryan Gravenberch at the break, and early in the second-half, Daley Blind was forced off with a serious looking injury. Donyell Malen came on for the centre-back as Netherlands went for all out attack.
It worked with Luuk de Jong making it 2-0 in the 55th minute, before Memphis Depay added a third with a free-kick that found the net with some luck. Georginio Wijnaldum made it 4-0 before Malen made it four goals in the space of nine minutes.
Donny van de Beek came off the bench to net the sixth in the 85th minute after a Owen Wijndal cross landed at his feet. Wijndal then played a big role in Netherlands seventh which was netted by Memphis.
Due to the injury to Blind, seven minutes of added time was played but no further goals were scored.
The victory moves Netherlands onto six points and one behind group leaders Turkey, who could only draw 3-3 at home to Latvia, despite having a 3-1 lead.
First things first, it’s a win so always a good thing. Second they scored 7
Now, by half time I was very annoyed that it was only 1-0
I won’t make much of this as it was men against boys
All I can say is that Turkey unexpectedly choked and have now put the initiative back in Dutch hands
I just hope they don’t waste this golden chance to win the group
okay a good win and a good result in the other side turkey draws , our group has very tough opponents i think the hardest group of the 10
it was sad to see blind got that horrible injury it will ends his euro dream sadly
anyway the team as usual made a lot of chances but was not clinical infront of goal but that changed in the second half
i think the problem is in the selection of the 11-players that start berhuis even he scored again but he is not good enough in my opinion, against strong teams he always struggle to even dribble we saw stengs in less minutes made a slight difference
the same for luuk de jong when donyell malen came he was more dangerous in less minutes than him okay imagine weghorst play with all that chances there would be a big difference if de boer a big fan of luuk de jong okay you can call weghorst instead of babel who i dont know what great part he do in the dressing room
dumfries is good but he doesnt give any end product and that a headache in our right back tete,hateboer did not lived the expectations also
those 3 positions need a quick solution before the euros start and also goalkeeping who i hope cillesen return
hopefully van dijk also return before the euros he will be a huge boost to our squad technically for sure and mentally