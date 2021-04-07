Netherland have dropped two places in the latest FIFA World Rankings and they are now sitting in 16th spot.
The Netherlands played three World Cup qualifiers recently, losing 4-2 to Turkey before beating Latvia and Gibraltar.
The defeat to Turkey seems to have cost Oranje with the latest FIFA World Rankings having Netherlands in 16th spot. They have been overtaken by Switzerland and Colombia.
Belgium is still top followed by France, Brazil, England, Portugal, Spain, Italy, Argentina, Uruguay, Denmark, Mexico, Germany, Switzerland, Croatia, Colombia and then the Netherlands.
All thanks to FDB