Netherlands have finished third in their Euro 2024 group after a poor 3-2 loss against Austria.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
Ronald Koeman made three changes to his line up with Joey Veerman, Donyell Malen, and Lutsharel Geertruida starting in place of Xavi Simons, Jeremie Frimpong, and Denzel Dumfries.
Austria have been impressive in the tournament so far and they got off to a perfect start as Malen slid a cross into his own net after only six minutes.
The Netherlands struggled in possession but did get two huge chances with Tijjani Reijnders sidefooting a cross well wide. Malen also got in on goal but fired wide.
Austria also came close to doubling their lead before the break with Bart Verbruggen having to make a smart stop to save from Marco Arnautovic.
Koeman showed his displeasure with the performance by taking Veerman off after half an hour and Simons replaced him. Veerman lost the ball with 10 of his 19 passes.
Within a minute of the second half, the Netherlands were level as Cody Gakpo cut inside before curling the ball into the net. Oranje then dominated the play for the next 15 minutes but Austria then struck.
The Netherlands were sloppy defensively and a cross was headed in by Romano Schmid to put the Austrians back in front.
Koeman’s side bounced back again though with Memphis striking a lovely volley into the top corner to make it 2-2 in the 75th minute. It was originally given as a handball, but VAR got the decision right this time and gave the goal.
At the same time, Poland equalised against France meaning that a draw was enough for the Netherlands to top the group. However, in the 80th minute, Marcel Sabitzer burst into the box and blasted the ball into the net to put Austria 3-2 up.
Austria then had the ball in the net again but this time it was offside and despite a late push from the Netherlands, the Austrians held on for the win.
The Netherlands finish third and are now likely to face England in the next round while Austria finishes top. A golden opportunity for the Netherlands to come out on top is wasted and now a tricky tie against a group winner awaits.