Lineth Beerensteyn scored the only goal of the game as the Netherlands women defeated Norway 1-0 in a Euro qualifier.

After the disappointing loss against Italy last week, the Netherlands needed a victory to get their Euro campaign back on track.

Any pressure was eased when The Netherlands took the lead after only six minutes as Lineth Beerensteyn curled a nice finish into the net.

Oranje Vrouwen then controlled the rest of the game without ever really threatening a second. Norway improved after the break but there was no equaliser.

All four nations in the group now have three points after Finland defeated Italy.




