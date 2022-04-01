The draw for the 2022 World Cup took place on Friday with Netherlands finding out who they will be facing in Qatar.
Last week, Louis van Gaal predicted that Netherlands would get placed in a group with hosts Qatar and he was right as Oranje were first out of pot two.
Along with the hosts, Netherlands will also face African cup of Nations champions Senegal, who came out of pot three. The African champions have a host of talented players such as Liverpool forward Sadio Mane.
Finally, Netherlands drew South American side Ecuador to round off the group.
Senegal will be Netherlands first opponent in Qatar.
Not a bad draw, should finish first, get likely (hopefully) the USA and first real test should be in the quarter finals