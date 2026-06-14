The Netherlands 2026 World Cup campaign got underway with a 2-2 draw against Japan.
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Ronald Koeman was able to name Bart Verbruggen in the starting eleven after he suffered an injury in the final warm-up game. Donyell Malen was also chosen over Memphis Depay, while Crysencio Summerville was chosen on the right wing.
Netherlands made a strong start and it was almost 1-0 within three minutes when Malen found space in the box but his show was well saved by Suzuki. Malen also got the Netherlands second biggest chance after half an hour but his header was also kept out.
With ten minutes of the first half left, Denzel Dumfries headed a free kick across goal to Cody Gakpo, but leaning back the forward scooped his shot over the bar.
Japan played on the counter mostly and they got two chances before the break. Keito Nakamura fired just wide before Feyenoord striker Ayase Ueda hit the side netting.
Netherlands came out in the second half with more energy and the opening goal came with Ryan Gravenberch crossing for Virgil van Dijk to head in. However, the lead only lasted six minutes before Nakamura’s strike found the bottom corner to make it 1-1.
Netherlands quickly restored their lead as Gravenberch set up Summerville to cut inside and fire low into the corner via the inside of the post. It was a first Oranje goal for Summerville in his first World Cup appearance.
Koeman then made a triple change as Memphis Depay, Quinten Timber and Teun Koopmeiners replaced Malen, Reijnders and Summerville.
The Netherlands looked to see out the game with Nathan Ake and Brian Brobbey also coming on but in the 89th minute, Ogawa’s header deflected off Daichi Kamada to make it 2-2.
Netherlands start with a draw that proves there is plenty of work to do for Oranje with Sweden to come on Saturday.
terrible by RK
no urgency first half
both times we went down we defended without discipline
and truly awful subs.
0/10 for that man
Pretty disappointed by the effort. Played not to lose and while they didn’t lose, really didn’t show the effort needed for the three points. They really sat back at the end and the equalizer was deserved.