The Netherlands will be without Teun Koopmeiners and Steven Berghuis for the upcoming internationals with France and Greece.
The Netherlands had already lost Sven Botman, Memphis Depay, Cody Gakpo, Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs de Ligt going into the weekend and they were joined by Mark Flekken and Noa Lang.
On Monday, the dropouts continued as Steven Berghuis was deemed not fit enough to join the group while Ronald Koeman has also confirmed he will be without Teun Koopmeiners.
Calvin Stengs, Andries Noppert and Ian Maatsen have been called into the squad which will now be made up of 23 players instead of 24.
The Netherlands take on France on Friday before a trip to Greece on Sunday.